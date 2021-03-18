Raymond James Believes Velocity Financial (VEL) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Velocity Financial (VEL), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.01, close to its 52-week high of $9.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Velocity Financial with a $9.88 average price target, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.55 and a one-year low of $2.24. Currently, Velocity Financial has an average volume of 22.42K.

Velocity Financial, Inc. operates a real estate finance company. It originates and manages investor loans secured by residential rental and small commercial properties. The company was founded by Christopher D. Farrar and Jeffrey T. Taylor in 2004 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.