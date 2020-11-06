Raymond James Believes Upland Software (UPLD) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software (UPLD), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.60, close to its 52-week high of $51.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 75.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Manhattan Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Upland Software with a $56.60 average price target, representing a 17.0% upside. In a report issued on October 30, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.48 and a one-year low of $20.75. Currently, Upland Software has an average volume of 343.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UPLD in relation to earlier this year.

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, marketing, finance, professional services, and process functions within organizations. Its applications address enterprise work challenges in the following categories: Project & Information Technology Management, Workflow Automation, and Digital Engagement. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.