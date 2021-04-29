Raymond James Believes Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Univest Of Pennsylvania (UVSP). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.40, close to its 52-week high of $30.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 73.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Univest Of Pennsylvania has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $30.14 and a one-year low of $13.20. Currently, Univest Of Pennsylvania has an average volume of 119.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of UVSP in relation to earlier this year.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services through the Univest Bank and Trust Co. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. Univest was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.