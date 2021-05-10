Raymond James Believes United States Cellular (USM) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on United States Cellular (USM). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.50, close to its 52-week high of $37.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 68.7% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United States Cellular with a $35.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

United States Cellular’s market cap is currently $3.14B and has a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of USM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.