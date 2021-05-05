Raymond James Believes Union Pacific (UNP) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Union Pacific (UNP) today and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $225.67, close to its 52-week high of $228.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 81.7% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Union Pacific is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $238.15, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $228.32 and a one-year low of $147.05. Currently, Union Pacific has an average volume of 2.75M.

Founded in 1969, Nebraska-based Union Pacific Corp., through its principal subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in railroad and freight transportation services. It offers transportation services for diversified business including agricultural products, food and beverage products, petroleum and gases, chemicals, coal, industrial products, intermodal and automotive.