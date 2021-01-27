Raymond James Believes UMB Financial (UMBF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on UMB Financial (UMBF). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.99, close to its 52-week high of $77.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.9% and a 32.4% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UMB Financial with a $72.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

UMB Financial’s market cap is currently $3.46B and has a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UMBF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking combines consumer services and asset management provided to personal clients. The Healthcare Services provides healthcare payment solutions including custodial services for health savings accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrators, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.