Raymond James Believes Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Triumph Bancorp (TBK) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.00, close to its 52-week high of $43.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.6% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Triumph Bancorp with a $29.63 average price target.

Based on Triumph Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.52 million and net profit of $13.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.04 million and had a net profit of $12.73 million.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.