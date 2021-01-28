Raymond James Believes Tractor Supply (TSCO) Won’t Stop Here

Howard Kim- January 28, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.44, close to its 52-week high of $160.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

Tractor Supply has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $171.25, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $172.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $160.83 and a one-year low of $63.89. Currently, Tractor Supply has an average volume of 1.27M.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense. Its product categories includes equine, livestock, pet, and small animal; hardware, truck, towing, and tool; heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. The company was founded by Charles E. Schmidt, Sr. in 1938 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

