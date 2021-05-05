Raymond James Believes Tpg Re Finance (TRTX) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Tpg Re Finance (TRTX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.45, close to its 52-week high of $12.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tpg Re Finance with a $11.67 average price target, which is a -7.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.77 and a one-year low of $5.14. Currently, Tpg Re Finance has an average volume of 306.2K.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.