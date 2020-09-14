Raymond James Believes Tempur Sealy (TPX) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tempur Sealy (TPX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.92, close to its 52-week high of $100.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 72.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tempur Sealy with a $101.88 average price target, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Tempur Sealy’s market cap is currently $4.42B and has a P/E ratio of 23.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.84.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S. and Canada. The International segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Its products include mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. Its brands include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy featuring Posturepedic Technology and Stearns & Foster. The company was founded by Robert B. Trussell, Jr. in 1992 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.