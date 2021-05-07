Raymond James Believes Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Telephone & Data Systems (TDS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.96, close to its 52-week high of $25.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 68.3% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Telephone & Data Systems with a $22.00 average price target.

Telephone & Data Systems’ market cap is currently $2.85B and has a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.