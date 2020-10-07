Raymond James Believes Target (TGT) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Matthew McClintock from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Target (TGT). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $158.41, close to its 52-week high of $160.89.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 61.2% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Target with a $165.71 average price target, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $160.89 and a one-year low of $90.17. Currently, Target has an average volume of 3.93M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 111 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Laysha Ward, the Exec. Officer of TGT sold 61,094 shares for a total of $9,410,920.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Target Corp. engages in owning and operating of general merchandise stores. It offers curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More on TGT: