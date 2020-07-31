Raymond James Believes Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM), with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.40, close to its 52-week high of $108.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.7% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Johnson & Johnson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tandem Diabetes Care with a $116.62 average price target, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $108.62 and a one-year low of $43.69. Currently, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average volume of 1.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.