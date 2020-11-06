Raymond James Believes Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Still Has Room to Grow

Christine Brown- November 6, 2020, 7:51 AM EDT

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) today and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.64, close to its 52-week high of $123.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tandem Diabetes Care is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $125.20, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $109 million and GAAP net loss of $27.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.51 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

