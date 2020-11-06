Raymond James Believes T Mobile US (TMUS) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US (TMUS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.26, close to its 52-week high of $123.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 62.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $142.60, implying a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

T Mobile US’s market cap is currently $147.5B and has a P/E ratio of 37.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.96.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TMUS in relation to earlier this year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

