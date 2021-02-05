Raymond James Believes T Mobile US (TMUS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to T Mobile US (TMUS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $130.60, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 65.8% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.40, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $135.54 and a one-year low of $63.50. Currently, T Mobile US has an average volume of 3.91M.

T-Mobile US, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

