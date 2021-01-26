Raymond James Believes Synovus (SNV) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Synovus (SNV). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.83, close to its 52-week high of $39.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 55.6% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Synovus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.21, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on January 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.05 and a one-year low of $10.91. Currently, Synovus has an average volume of 1.03M.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Columbus, GA.