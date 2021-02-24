Raymond James Believes Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Summit Hotel Properties (INN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.19, close to its 52-week high of $11.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Summit Hotel Properties’ market cap is currently $1.08B and has a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.02.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are typically located in markets with multiple demand generators such as corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.