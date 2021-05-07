Raymond James Believes Starwood Property (STWD) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Starwood Property (STWD), with a price target of $27.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.09, close to its 52-week high of $26.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Starwood Property with a $26.10 average price target, a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Starwood Property’s market cap is currently $7.17B and has a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.74.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending; Real Estate Property; Infrastructure Lending; and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Infrastructure Lending Segment engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing comprises servicing business that manages and works out problem assets; investment business that selectively acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade; mortgage loan business which originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling loans into securitization transactions; and an investment business that selectively acquires commercial real estate assets. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.