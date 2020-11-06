Raymond James Believes Stag Industrial (STAG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Stag Industrial (STAG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.28, close to its 52-week high of $34.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 61.1% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Stag Industrial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

Stag Industrial’s market cap is currently $4.81B and has a P/E ratio of 44.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.54.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.