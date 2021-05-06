Raymond James Believes Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.21, close to its 52-week high of $48.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 67.4% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Essential Properties Realty.

Spirit Realty Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Spirit Realty Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $129 million and net profit of $29.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $121 million and had a net profit of $4.66 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. engages as a holding company and real estate investment fund. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.