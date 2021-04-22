Raymond James Believes Southwest Airlines (LUV) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Southwest Airlines (LUV). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.07, close to its 52-week high of $64.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 57.7% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and American Airlines.

Southwest Airlines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.29, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Southwest Airlines’ market cap is currently $36.68B and has a P/E ratio of -11.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LUV in relation to earlier this year.

Southwest Airlines Co. is a passenger airline which provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the air carrier operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts and covered 107 destinations.

