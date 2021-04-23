Raymond James Believes Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $183.42, close to its 52-week high of $195.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 61.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $208.47, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $207.00 price target.

Based on Skyworks Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and net profit of $509 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $896 million and had a net profit of $257 million.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is a semiconductor company. It engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity.

