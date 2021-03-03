Raymond James Believes SkyWest (SKYW) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SkyWest (SKYW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.35, close to its 52-week high of $60.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 59.1% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SkyWest is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.50, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $60.79 and a one-year low of $10.53. Currently, SkyWest has an average volume of 389.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SKYW in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sky West, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scheduled passenger services in the United States of America, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following three segments: SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing. The SkyWest Airlines segment provides as well as Mexico and Canada. The SkyWest Leasing segment includes revenue attributed from ownership cost earned under the applicable cost and fixed-fee flying contracts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in St. George, UT.

Read More on SKYW: