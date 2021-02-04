Raymond James Believes SiTime Corporation (SITM) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SiTime Corporation (SITM) and a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.46, close to its 52-week high of $143.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

SiTime Corporation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.00, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

SiTime Corporation’s market cap is currently $2.07B and has a P/E ratio of -149.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SITM in relation to earlier this year.

SiTime Corp. engages in developing, designing and selling silicon timing systems solutions. Its products include precision super-TCXOs, super-TCXOs, 32 kHz XO solutions, 32 kHz TCXOs, 1 Hz to 1 MHz XO/TCXOs, µPower oscillators, low power, low jitter, differential, and high-temp oscillators, AEC-Q100 automotive and clock generators. The company was founded by Markus Lutz and Aaron Partridge in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.