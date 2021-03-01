Raymond James Believes Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $224.78, close to its 52-week high of $250.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $271.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s market cap is currently $11.87B and has a P/E ratio of 25.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -21.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMG in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Michael Lukemire, the President & COO of SMG sold 57,310 shares for a total of $13,632,490.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business. The Other segment refers to the consumer lawn and garden business in geographies other than the U.S. and product sales to commercial nurseries, greenhouses, and other professional customers. The company was founded by Orlando McLean Scott in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, OH.