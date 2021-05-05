Raymond James Believes Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $242.35, close to its 52-week high of $254.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 67.7% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $277.50, implying a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Based on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $749 million and net profit of $24.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $366 million and had a GAAP net loss of $71.4 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Michael Lukemire, the President & COO of SMG sold 57,310 shares for a total of $13,632,490.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business. The Other segment refers to the consumer lawn and garden business in geographies other than the U.S. and product sales to commercial nurseries, greenhouses, and other professional customers. The company was founded by Orlando McLean Scott in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, OH.