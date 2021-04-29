Raymond James Believes Saia (SAIA) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Saia (SAIA), with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $233.90, close to its 52-week high of $247.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 80.8% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Old Dominion Freight, Kansas City Southern, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Saia with a $226.50 average price target, a -6.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $247.60 and a one-year low of $85.07. Currently, Saia has an average volume of 192K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAIA in relation to earlier this year.

Saia, Inc. operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America. The company was founded by Louis Saia, Sr. in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, GA.