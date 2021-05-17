Raymond James Believes Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.91, close to its 52-week high of $121.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 56.8% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

Ryanair Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Ryanair Holdings’ market cap is currently $26.15B and has a P/E ratio of -16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.54.

Ireland-based Ryanair Holdings Plc is a low-cost airline company. It provides scheduled passenger airline services, internet, and other related services to third parties across a European route network. It also offers various ancillary services, and other activities connected with its core air passenger service, as well as non-flight scheduled services, internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.