Raymond James Believes Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.28, close to its 52-week high of $118.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 58.0% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

Ryanair Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.00.

The company has a one-year high of $118.50 and a one-year low of $48.61. Currently, Ryanair Holdings has an average volume of 422.8K.

Ireland-based Ryanair Holdings Plc is a low-cost airline company. It provides scheduled passenger airline services, internet, and other related services to third parties across a European route network. It also offers various ancillary services, and other activities connected with its core air passenger service, as well as non-flight scheduled services, internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.