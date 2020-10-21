Raymond James Believes Roxgold (ROGFF) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.39, close to its 52-week high of $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Stanley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SilverCrest Metals, Marathon Gold, and Teranga Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.91, representing a 36.4% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.48 and a one-year low of $0.05. Currently, Roxgold has an average volume of 95.79K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.