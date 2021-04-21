Raymond James Believes Roxgold (ROGFF) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley reiterated a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF) today and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.57, close to its 52-week high of $1.69.

Stanley has an average return of 27.5% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is ranked #2774 out of 7459 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $2.01 average price target, a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.69 and a one-year low of $0.74. Currently, Roxgold has an average volume of 80.82K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROGFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.