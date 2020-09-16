Raymond James Believes Roxgold (ROGFF) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF) today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.38, close to its 52-week high of $1.39.

Stanley has an average return of 15.0% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is ranked #2194 out of 6942 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.81, representing a 32.1% upside. In a report issued on September 8, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.39 and a one-year low of $0.05. Currently, Roxgold has an average volume of 99.24K.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.