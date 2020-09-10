Raymond James Believes Roxgold (ROGFF) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF) today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.30, close to its 52-week high of $1.34.

Stanley has an average return of 7.9% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is ranked #2328 out of 6923 analysts.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.81.

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.05 million and net profit of $864K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.5 million.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.