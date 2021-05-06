Raymond James Believes Republic Services (RSG) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Republic Services (RSG) today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.36, close to its 52-week high of $109.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 81.3% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Republic Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.63, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $109.57 and a one-year low of $77.39. Currently, Republic Services has an average volume of 1.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RSG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arizona-based Republic Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers.