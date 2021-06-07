Raymond James Believes Republic Services (RSG) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Republic Services (RSG). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.23, close to its 52-week high of $113.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 80.2% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Republic Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.38, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, BMO Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $121.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $113.28 and a one-year low of $78.22. Currently, Republic Services has an average volume of 1.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Arizona-based Republic Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers.