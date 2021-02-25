Raymond James Believes Rent-A-Center (RCII) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Rent-A-Center (RCII). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.49, close to its 52-week high of $55.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Aaron’s Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rent-A-Center with a $50.75 average price target, implying a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Rent-A-Center’s market cap is currently $3.54B and has a P/E ratio of 14.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RCII in relation to earlier this year.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements that allow the customer to obtain ownership of the merchandise at the conclusion of an agreed upon rental period. It operates through the following segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. The Core U.S. segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Acceptance Now segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment use Rent-A-Center’s, ColorTyme’s, and RimTyme’s trade names, service marks, trademarks and logos, and operate under distinctive operating procedures and standards. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.