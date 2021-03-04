Raymond James Believes Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) Won’t Stop Here

Christine Brown- March 4, 2021, 7:27 AM EDT

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.50, close to its 52-week high of $33.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Red Robin Gourmet has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.33.

The company has a one-year high of $33.09 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, Red Robin Gourmet has an average volume of 398.4K.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, seafood and desserts. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

