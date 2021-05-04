Raymond James Believes Realty Income (O) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Realty Income (O). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.72, close to its 52-week high of $71.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 71.8% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Essential Properties Realty.

Realty Income has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.50, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Based on Realty Income’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $418 million and net profit of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $398 million and had a net profit of $129 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of O in relation to earlier this year.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. It operates through Rental segment. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

