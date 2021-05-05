Raymond James Believes Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Rattler Midstream (RTLR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.21, close to its 52-week high of $11.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 60.6% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rattler Midstream with a $11.80 average price target.

Rattler Midstream’s market cap is currently $1.68B and has a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.43.

Rattler Midstream LP is a holding company, which engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded in July 2018 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.