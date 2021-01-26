Raymond James Believes Polaris (PII) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Polaris (PII). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $123.68, close to its 52-week high of $123.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 67.5% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Polaris with a $126.00 average price target, implying a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on Polaris’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.95 billion and net profit of $167 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.77 billion and had a net profit of $88.4 million.

Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.