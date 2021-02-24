Raymond James Believes Pioneer Natural (PXD) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural (PXD). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $145.24, close to its 52-week high of $145.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $152.92, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Pioneer Natural’s market cap is currently $31.4B and has a P/E ratio of 138.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PXD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Chris Cheatwood, the EVP, Field Development & Emerg of PXD sold 6,728 shares for a total of $782,399.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The firm also maintains an office in Midland, Texas and field offices in its area of operation. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

