Raymond James Believes Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.32, close to its 52-week high of $71.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 56.7% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Cadence Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinnacle Financial Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.00.

The company has a one-year high of $71.96 and a one-year low of $27.80. Currently, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average volume of 422.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PNFP in relation to earlier this year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also provides personalized services to small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management. Its banking services include investment, mortgage, insurance, and comprehensive wealth management services, in its primary market areas of the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee and Knoxville, Tennessee Metropolitan Statistical Areas. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.