Raymond James Believes PCB Bancorp (PCB) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on PCB Bancorp (PCB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.85, close to its 52-week high of $15.50.

The the analyst consensus on PCB Bancorp is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

PCB Bancorp’s market cap is currently $229.4M and has a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCB in relation to earlier this year.

PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It includes personal and business checking accounts and savings accounts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.