Raymond James Believes Paylocity (PCTY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Paylocity (PCTY), with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $191.02, close to its 52-week high of $207.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 75.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Manhattan Associates.

Paylocity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $185.73, implying a -10.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, KeyBanc also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $207.67 and a one-year low of $66.98. Currently, Paylocity has an average volume of 345K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PCTY in relation to earlier this year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.