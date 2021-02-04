Raymond James Believes OneWater Marine (ONEW) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on OneWater Marine (ONEW) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.91, close to its 52-week high of $36.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 66.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

OneWater Marine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on OneWater Marine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $271 million and net profit of $1.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $209 million and had a net profit of $4.74 million.

OneWater Marine, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which holds interests in OneWater LLC. It operates as a recreational boat retailer. The company was founded by Austin Singleton on April 3, 2019 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.