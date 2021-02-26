Raymond James Believes NuVista Energy (NUVSF) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on NuVista Energy (NUVSF) today and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.43, close to its 52-week high of $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 35.4% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVista Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $1.76.

The company has a one-year high of $1.57 and a one-year low of $0.17. Currently, NuVista Energy has an average volume of 29.08K.

NuVista Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves. The firm focuses on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was founded on April 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.