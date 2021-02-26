Raymond James Believes Nutrien (NTR) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien (NTR) today and set a price target of C$65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.03, close to its 52-week high of $57.73.

Hansen has an average return of 16.1% when recommending Nutrien.

According to TipRanks.com, Hansen is ranked #3898 out of 7333 analysts.

Nutrien has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.28, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nutrien’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.05 billion and net profit of $316 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.44 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NTR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers. The company was founded on June 2, 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Read More on NTR: