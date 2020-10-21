Raymond James Believes Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.78, close to its 52-week high of $68.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 56.3% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Occidental Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nextera Energy Partners with a $66.40 average price target, which is a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Vertical Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $72.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.39 and a one-year low of $29.01. Currently, Nextera Energy Partners has an average volume of 540.7K.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.