Raymond James Believes NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF) yesterday and set a price target of $21.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.16, close to its 52-week high of $20.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance with a $20.25 average price target.

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance’s market cap is currently $93.57M and has a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.73.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust. It provides structured financing solutions by investing in mid-sized multifamily, storage and select-service and extended-stay hospitality properties.